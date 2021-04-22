Here’s Our Rant About Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.51. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that Netflix, Halliburton, CSX, Chipotle: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ :NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Nasdaq Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $169.78, which is $4.09 above the current price. NDAQ currently public float of 114.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 851.98K shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.29% and a quarterly performance of 10.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Nasdaq Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.00% for NDAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $164 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $143.50, previously predicting the price at $141. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.78. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw 20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Tal Cohen, who sale 1,407 shares at the price of $144.17 back on Mar 12. After this action, Tal Cohen now owns 10,320 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $202,847 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Bradley J, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $144.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Peterson Bradley J is holding 21,298 shares at $144,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.80 for the present operating margin

+48.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +16.58. The total capital return value is set at 12.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.75. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 92.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.16. Total debt to assets is 33.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.35.