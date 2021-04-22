Here’s Our Rant About Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) went up by 10.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Innoviz Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :INVZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

INVZ currently public float of 14.03M and currently shorts hold a 14.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVZ was 816.64K shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.23% and a quarterly performance of -22.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for INVZ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

INVZ Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -3.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -27.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.