Here’s How Your Trade Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) Aggressively Right Now

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.69. The company’s stock price has collected 3.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ :BWMX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1109.71, which is $7.95 above the current price. BWMX currently public float of 5.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWMX was 66.27K shares.

BWMX’s Market Performance

BWMX stocks went up by 3.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.61% and a quarterly performance of 8.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 338.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.42% for BWMX stocks with a simple moving average of 51.84% for the last 200 days.

BWMX Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMX rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +361.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.30. In addition, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.83 for the present operating margin

+57.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +15.31. The total capital return value is set at 96.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72.

Based on Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX), the company’s capital structure generated 255.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.90. Total debt to assets is 39.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.