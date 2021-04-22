Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $653.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Europe’s Most Valuable Tech Company Can Help the Chip Shortage

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for ASML Holding N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $689.00, which is $29.76 above the current price. ASML currently public float of 411.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 979.46K shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went up by 3.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.80% and a quarterly performance of 19.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for ASML Holding N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of 42.22% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $625.11. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 34.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.98 for the present operating margin

+47.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +25.42. The total capital return value is set at 23.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.59. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 35.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.93. Total debt to assets is 17.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.