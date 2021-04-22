CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went up by 3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.24. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that CF Industries Signs Engineering and Procurement Contract with thyssenkrupp for Green Ammonia Project

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.38, which is $4.48 above the current price. CF currently public float of 212.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CF was 2.15M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.79% and a quarterly performance of 8.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.95% for CF stocks with a simple moving average of 28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $43 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CF, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CF Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.04. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw 23.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Hopkins David P, who sale 6,100 shares at the price of $50.74 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hopkins David P now owns 23,514 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $309,492 using the latest closing price.

Frost Bert A, the Sr.VP, Sales, Mkt Dev &Sup Chn of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 22,497 shares at $50.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Frost Bert A is holding 103,296 shares at $1,143,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.23 for the present operating margin

+20.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 144.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.10. Total debt to assets is 34.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.