Can Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Remain Competitive?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units

Is It Worth Investing in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE :DLNG) Right Now?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLNG is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $0.09 above the current price. DLNG currently public float of 32.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLNG was 106.11K shares.

DLNG’s Market Performance

DLNG stocks went up by 5.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly performance of 7.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for DLNG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLNG

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLNG reach a price target of $2.65, previously predicting the price at $10.50. The rating they have provided for DLNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 28th, 2019.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underperform” to DLNG, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

DLNG Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLNG rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Dynagas LNG Partners LP saw 16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynagas LNG Partners LP stands at +24.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65.

Based on Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.36. Total debt to assets is 62.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.