Buy or Sell NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.29. The company’s stock price has collected -3.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that NextEra Energy first-quarter 2021 financial results available on company’s website

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE :NEP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEP is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.37, which is $13.12 above the current price. NEP currently public float of 71.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEP was 630.04K shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP stocks went down by -3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.68% and a quarterly performance of -15.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for NextEra Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.43% for NEP stocks with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEP reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for NEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEP, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

NEP Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.67. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+30.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at -5.45. The total capital return value is set at 2.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.82. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 145.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.31. Total debt to assets is 27.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.