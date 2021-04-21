Why PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went down by -6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.59. The company’s stock price has collected -4.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.11, which is $7.64 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 115.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 1.16M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went down by -4.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly performance of 21.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of 43.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PACW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

PACW Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.08. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw 47.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from CORSINI BRYAN M, who sale 781 shares at the price of $38.09 back on Mar 04. After this action, CORSINI BRYAN M now owns 69,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $29,750 using the latest closing price.

CORSINI BRYAN M, the EVP, Chief Credit Officer of PacWest Bancorp, sale 16,817 shares at $33.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that CORSINI BRYAN M is holding 58,238 shares at $566,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at -100.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.58. Equity return is now at value -35.60, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.51. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.