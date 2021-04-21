We Analyzed the Future Direction of inTEST Corporation (INTT), Here is What We Found

inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT) went up by 17.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s stock price has collected -7.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in inTEST Corporation (AMEX :INTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTT is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for inTEST Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $1.54 above the current price. INTT currently public float of 8.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTT was 97.06K shares.

INTT’s Market Performance

INTT stocks went down by -7.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly performance of 38.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 224.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for inTEST Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for INTT stocks with a simple moving average of 77.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for INTT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9 based on the research report published on February 08th of the previous year 2019.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for INTT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2017.

INTT Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTT rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, inTEST Corporation saw 47.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTT starting from DEWS JOSEPH W IV, who purchase 1,095 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Nov 17. After this action, DEWS JOSEPH W IV now owns 60,365 shares of inTEST Corporation, valued at $5,770 using the latest closing price.

DEWS JOSEPH W IV, the Director of inTEST Corporation, purchase 8,270 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that DEWS JOSEPH W IV is holding 59,270 shares at $42,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.13 for the present operating margin

+44.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for inTEST Corporation stands at -1.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.80. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on inTEST Corporation (INTT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.97. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.