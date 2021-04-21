Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.71. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/16/21 that Colliers Completes Transaction to Settle Long-Term Incentive Arrangement and Establish Timeline for Orderly Elimination of Dual Class Voting Structure

Is It Worth Investing in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CIGI) Right Now?

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIGI is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $121.29, which is $19.28 above the current price. CIGI currently public float of 36.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIGI was 76.83K shares.

CIGI’s Market Performance

CIGI stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.06% and a quarterly performance of 12.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Colliers International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for CIGI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIGI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CIGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIGI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

CIGI Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIGI fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.33. In addition, Colliers International Group Inc. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.40 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colliers International Group Inc. stands at +1.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 215.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.26. Total debt to assets is 38.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.