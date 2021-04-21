Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s stock price has collected -2.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that Extreme Networks Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.08, which is $2.89 above the current price. EXTR currently public float of 121.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.44M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went down by -2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.54% and a quarterly performance of 16.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Extreme Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 46.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Thomas Remi, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $9.30 back on Apr 12. After this action, Thomas Remi now owns 92,167 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $232,550 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $8.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 570,174 shares at $221,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.50 for the present operating margin

+53.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at -13.38. The total capital return value is set at -10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.47. Equity return is now at value -624.00, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 8,902.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 49.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,240.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.