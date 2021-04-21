Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that Burning Rock’s Liquid Biopsy Assay Achieved Strong Performance in the FDA-led SEQC2 Study, with Results Published on Nature Biotechnology

Is It Worth Investing in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ :BNR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $249.42, which is -$6.83 below the current price. BNR currently public float of 16.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNR was 368.45K shares.

BNR’s Market Performance

BNR stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.83% and a quarterly performance of -14.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Burning Rock Biotech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.47% for BNR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

BNR Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNR fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.40. In addition, Burning Rock Biotech Limited saw 31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.93 for the present operating margin

+73.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burning Rock Biotech Limited stands at -94.73. The total capital return value is set at -24.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.39. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.45.