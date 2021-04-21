Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)?

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) went up by 15.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected -8.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Williams Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX :WLMS) Right Now?

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLMS is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $1.97 above the current price. WLMS currently public float of 20.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLMS was 94.53K shares.

WLMS’s Market Performance

WLMS stocks went down by -8.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.08% and a quarterly performance of 16.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.08% for WLMS stocks with a simple moving average of 83.09% for the last 200 days.

WLMS Trading at 21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares surge +27.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLMS rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. saw 43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+12.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at 13.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS), the company’s capital structure generated 108.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.96. Total debt to assets is 32.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 2.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.