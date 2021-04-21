Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NovoCure Limited (NVCR)?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/21 that Coinbase, JPMorgan Chase, ConocoPhillips: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ :NVCR) Right Now?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2706.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVCR is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NovoCure Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $190.00, which is -$5.13 below the current price. NVCR currently public float of 87.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVCR was 1.03M shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.51% and a quarterly performance of 15.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for NovoCure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.81% for NVCR stocks with a simple moving average of 53.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $154 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to NVCR, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at 26.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.43. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw 12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from DOYLE WILLIAM F, who sale 95,000 shares at the price of $199.55 back on Apr 13. After this action, DOYLE WILLIAM F now owns 555,393 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $18,957,452 using the latest closing price.

Danziger Asaf, the Chief Executive Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 97,973 shares at $196.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Danziger Asaf is holding 8,184 shares at $19,236,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+78.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at +4.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.04. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.61. Total debt to assets is 42.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.80.