Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Ionis initiates pivotal clinical study of novel antisense medicine to treat patients with Alexander disease

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IONS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IONS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.65, which is $16.91 above the current price. IONS currently public float of 132.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONS was 1.27M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.07% and a quarterly performance of -32.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.03% for IONS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $52 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

IONS Trading at -18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -26.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.08. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Monia Brett P, who sale 236 shares at the price of $54.27 back on Mar 01. After this action, Monia Brett P now owns 50,114 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,809 using the latest closing price.

CROOKE STANLEY T, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 28,333 shares at $63.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that CROOKE STANLEY T is holding 2,021 shares at $1,805,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.60 for the present operating margin

+96.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 136.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.