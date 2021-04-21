Is a Correction Looming Ahead for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that West Fraser Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE :WFG) Right Now?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $99.02. WFG currently public float of 55.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WFG was 174.81K shares.

WFG’s Market Performance

WFG stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.57% and a quarterly performance of 35.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for WFG stocks with a simple moving average of 30.83% for the last 200 days.

WFG Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFG fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.11. In addition, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. saw 27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.89 for the present operating margin

+24.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 30.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.40.

Based on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), the company’s capital structure generated 20.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.19. Total debt to assets is 12.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.