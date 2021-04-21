Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.50. The company’s stock price has collected -11.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that BigCommerce to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BIGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.54, which is $22.54 above the current price. BIGC currently public float of 37.71M and currently shorts hold a 16.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIGC was 2.29M shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC stocks went down by -11.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of -15.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.03% for BIGC stocks with a simple moving average of -30.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2021.

BIGC Trading at -15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC fell by -11.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.91. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Mengoli Jeff, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $58.99 back on Apr 15. After this action, Mengoli Jeff now owns 100,548 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $471,905 using the latest closing price.

Vaillancourt Paul, the Chief Sales Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 12,083 shares at $58.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Vaillancourt Paul is holding 239,638 shares at $712,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.40 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -24.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.04. Equity return is now at value 98.20, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.