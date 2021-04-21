Here’s Our Rant About Acme United Corporation (ACU)

Acme United Corporation (AMEX:ACU) went up by 25.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that Acme United Reports 22% Sales Increase and 44% EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Acme United Corporation (AMEX :ACU) Right Now?

Acme United Corporation (AMEX:ACU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACU is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Acme United Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is -$12.01 below the current price. ACU currently public float of 2.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACU was 15.77K shares.

ACU’s Market Performance

ACU stocks went down by -2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly performance of 20.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Acme United Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.08% for ACU stocks with a simple moving average of 60.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACU stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for ACU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACU in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $24.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2016.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ACU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2016.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ACU, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

ACU Trading at 25.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACU rose by +18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.51. In addition, Acme United Corporation saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACU starting from MURPHY SUSAN H, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $36.26 back on Apr 20. After this action, MURPHY SUSAN H now owns 7,516 shares of Acme United Corporation, valued at $163,170 using the latest closing price.

WARD STEVENSON E III, the Director of Acme United Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $36.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that WARD STEVENSON E III is holding 18,200 shares at $73,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acme United Corporation stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Acme United Corporation (ACU), the company’s capital structure generated 76.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.34. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.