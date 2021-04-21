Here’s How Your Trade Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Aggressively Right Now

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.95. The company’s stock price has collected 11.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces the Sale of Two 9,288 TEU Container Vessels

Is It Worth Investing in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :CPLP) Right Now?

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPLP is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Capital Product Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.83, which is -$1.01 below the current price. CPLP currently public float of 15.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPLP was 107.45K shares.

CPLP’s Market Performance

CPLP stocks went up by 11.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.51% and a quarterly performance of 23.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Capital Product Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for CPLP stocks with a simple moving average of 48.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPLP

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPLP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12.25. The rating they have provided for CPLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2019.

CPLP Trading at 16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPLP rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Capital Product Partners L.P. saw 45.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.54 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Product Partners L.P. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP), the company’s capital structure generated 88.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.