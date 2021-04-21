Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) went down by -8.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.54. The company’s stock price has collected -6.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Zai Lab Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Ordinary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ :ZLAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZLAB is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Zai Lab Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $209.66, which is $41.34 above the current price. ZLAB currently public float of 60.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZLAB was 456.41K shares.

ZLAB’s Market Performance

ZLAB stocks went down by -6.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.81% and a quarterly performance of -18.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Zai Lab Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.44% for ZLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 32.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZLAB

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZLAB reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for ZLAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

ZLAB Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZLAB fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.65. In addition, Zai Lab Limited saw 11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZLAB starting from Du Ying, who sale 21,936 shares at the price of $134.42 back on Apr 07. After this action, Du Ying now owns 897,541 shares of Zai Lab Limited, valued at $2,948,655 using the latest closing price.

Du Ying, the Chairwoman & CEO of Zai Lab Limited, sale 38,392 shares at $127.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Du Ying is holding 919,477 shares at $4,886,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.45 for the present operating margin

+65.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zai Lab Limited stands at -549.26. The total capital return value is set at -40.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.11. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 187.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.40.