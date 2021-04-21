Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) went up by 11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Energy Recovery to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ :ERII) Right Now?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERII is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Energy Recovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.67, which is $1.62 above the current price. ERII currently public float of 47.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERII was 393.79K shares.

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly performance of 21.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Energy Recovery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for ERII stocks with a simple moving average of 67.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERII reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ERII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

ERII Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.49. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw 31.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Hanstveit Arve, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Mar 12. After this action, Hanstveit Arve now owns 949,733 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $425,045 using the latest closing price.

Clemente Rodney, the SVP, Water of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 912 shares at $18.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Clemente Rodney is holding 42,234 shares at $16,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.52 for the present operating margin

+77.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 10.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.34. Total debt to assets is 8.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.03.