Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Audacy Inc. (AUD)?

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) went down by -6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that BetMGM and Audacy Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Audacy Inc. (NYSE :AUD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUD is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Audacy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. AUD currently public float of 108.65M and currently shorts hold a 8.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUD was 2.12M shares.

AUD’s Market Performance

AUD stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.53% and a quarterly performance of 30.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 389.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Audacy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.92% for AUD stocks with a simple moving average of 67.34% for the last 200 days.

AUD Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +216.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw 97.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Audacy Inc. stands at -22.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.98. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Audacy Inc. (AUD), the company’s capital structure generated 304.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.30. Total debt to assets is 56.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.