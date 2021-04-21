Can Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Remain Competitive?

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.28. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Shareholders Approve the Proposed Acquisition of Inphi Corporation; Shareholders Approve Marvell’s Reorganization of the Combined Company into Delaware

Is It Worth Investing in Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ :IPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPHI is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Inphi Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $184.44, which is $1.37 above the current price. IPHI currently public float of 51.62M and currently shorts hold a 9.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPHI was 995.96K shares.

IPHI’s Market Performance

IPHI stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.84% and a quarterly performance of -3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for Inphi Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.22% for IPHI stocks with a simple moving average of 20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPHI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IPHI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IPHI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $180 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPHI reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for IPHI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

IPHI Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPHI fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.54. In addition, Inphi Corporation saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPHI starting from Torten Ron, who sale 966 shares at the price of $170.30 back on Feb 19. After this action, Torten Ron now owns 71,936 shares of Inphi Corporation, valued at $164,509 using the latest closing price.

Tamer Ford, the President & CEO of Inphi Corporation, sale 21,341 shares at $147.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Tamer Ford is holding 206,722 shares at $3,138,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.36 for the present operating margin

+44.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inphi Corporation stands at -8.75. The total capital return value is set at -1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.27. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Inphi Corporation (IPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 143.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.