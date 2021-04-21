A Lesson to Learn: Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.72. The company’s stock price has collected 18.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Generation Bio to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ :GBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Generation Bio Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.80, which is $13.24 above the current price. GBIO currently public float of 35.85M and currently shorts hold a 11.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBIO was 509.11K shares.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO stocks went up by 18.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.76% and a quarterly performance of -9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Generation Bio Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.81% for GBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBIO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for GBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBIO, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

GBIO Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.47. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Stanton Matthew, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $28.03 back on Apr 16. After this action, Stanton Matthew now owns 198,154 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $42,045 using the latest closing price.

ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES X, L., the 10% Owner of Generation Bio Co., sale 23,413 shares at $26.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES X, L. is holding 0 shares at $622,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -56.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.50. Equity return is now at value -43.30, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.86.