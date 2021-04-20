Wall Street Pummels Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) After Recent Earnings Report

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Fifth Third Bank Appoints Jay Plum as Head of Mortgage

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.70, which is $3.99 above the current price. FITB currently public float of 710.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 6.26M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.92% and a quarterly performance of 18.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of 40.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FITB, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 37.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from FEIGER MITCHELL, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $38.20 back on Mar 15. After this action, FEIGER MITCHELL now owns 262,295 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $2,292,168 using the latest closing price.

Jula Margaret B., the EVP of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 19,918 shares at $39.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Jula Margaret B. is holding 33,259 shares at $776,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +17.32. The total capital return value is set at 4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.