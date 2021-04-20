OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that BioReference Laboratories Expands Its Major League Sports Relationships with Addition of Major League Baseball

Is It Worth Investing in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPK) Right Now?

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPK is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OPKO Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.25. OPK currently public float of 401.33M and currently shorts hold a 20.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPK was 7.45M shares.

OPK’s Market Performance

OPK stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.29% and a quarterly performance of -7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for OPKO Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.16% for OPK stocks with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2019.

OPK Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Mar 05. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 192,171,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $1,173,841 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 191,871,694 shares at $2,383,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPKO Health Inc. stands at +2.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.98. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.