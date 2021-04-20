Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went up by 16.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.92. The company’s stock price has collected 17.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Cricut To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ :CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.75 x from its present earnings ratio.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CRCT currently public float of 14.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRCT was 989.40K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.68% for CRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CRCT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CRCT Trading at 19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.57% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT rose by +17.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 31.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.