Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA)

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s stock price has collected 13.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE :CHRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Charah Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$1.62 below the current price. CHRA currently public float of 11.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHRA was 210.65K shares.

CHRA’s Market Performance

CHRA stocks went up by 13.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.58% and a quarterly performance of 59.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 267.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.67% for Charah Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.81% for CHRA stocks with a simple moving average of 93.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHRA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CHRA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CHRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CHRA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

CHRA Trading at 46.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRA rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Charah Solutions Inc. saw 113.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRA starting from Sewell Scott Andrew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Dec 16. After this action, Sewell Scott Andrew now owns 520,831 shares of Charah Solutions Inc., valued at $14,634 using the latest closing price.

Shannon Roger D, the CFO & Treasurer of Charah Solutions Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Shannon Roger D is holding 199,115 shares at $7,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.84 for the present operating margin

+9.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charah Solutions Inc. stands at -27.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.51. Equity return is now at value -195.00, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA), the company’s capital structure generated 350.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.81. Total debt to assets is 58.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 710.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.