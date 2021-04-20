Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that OTC Markets Group Adds Tiger Brokers as Distributor of Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 182.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.87, which is $3.22 above the current price. TIGR currently public float of 107.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 10.13M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went up by 9.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.72% and a quarterly performance of 45.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 573.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.71% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.92% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of 88.28% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +386.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.71. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 154.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.