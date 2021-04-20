Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP) went up by 4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Network-1 Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX :NTIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTIP is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Network-1 Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NTIP currently public float of 13.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTIP was 18.59K shares.

NTIP’s Market Performance

NTIP stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly performance of -11.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Network-1 Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.12% for NTIP stocks with a simple moving average of 17.86% for the last 200 days.

NTIP Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTIP rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Network-1 Technologies Inc. saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTIP starting from Heinemann Steven D., who sale 304 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Mar 26. After this action, Heinemann Steven D. now owns 1,910,085 shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc., valued at $997 using the latest closing price.

Heinemann Steven D., the 10% Owner of Network-1 Technologies Inc., sale 31,512 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Heinemann Steven D. is holding 1,910,389 shares at $103,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2027.67 for the present operating margin

-102.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Network-1 Technologies Inc. stands at -675.49. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.14.