Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) went up by 16.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.25. The company’s stock price has collected 19.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Futu Announces Proposed Offering of 9,500,000 American Depositary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Futu Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1538.72, which is $15.02 above the current price. FUTU currently public float of 48.60M and currently shorts hold a 15.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUTU was 11.47M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stocks went up by 19.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.52% and a quarterly performance of 156.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 1562.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for Futu Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.62% for FUTU stocks with a simple moving average of 161.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $253 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

FUTU Trading at 20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +35.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +665.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.72. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 288.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.92 for the present operating margin

+82.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +40.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.58. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 134.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.32. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.