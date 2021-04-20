Here’s Our Rant About NIC Inc. (EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.35. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that PTC Set to Join S&P 500; Lattice Semiconductor & Progyny to Join S&P MidCap 400; Domtar to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ :EGOV) Right Now?

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGOV is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for NIC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is -$3.31 below the current price. EGOV currently public float of 66.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGOV was 966.35K shares.

EGOV’s Market Performance

EGOV stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of 23.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.44% for NIC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for EGOV stocks with a simple moving average of 31.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGOV

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGOV reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for EGOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

EGOV Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGOV rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, NIC Inc. saw 31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGOV starting from Arasu Venmal (Raji), who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Jan 04. After this action, Arasu Venmal (Raji) now owns 26,957 shares of NIC Inc., valued at $51,449 using the latest closing price.

Arasu Venmal (Raji), the Director of NIC Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $21.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Arasu Venmal (Raji) is holding 28,957 shares at $43,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.99 for the present operating margin

+32.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIC Inc. stands at +14.74. The total capital return value is set at 31.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.51. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on NIC Inc. (EGOV), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70. Total debt to assets is 2.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.