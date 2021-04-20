Here’s How Your Trade BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Aggressively Right Now

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/05/21 that Famous Dave’s To Introduce First Drive Thru and New Quick ‘Que Restaurants in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas

Is It Worth Investing in BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BBQ) Right Now?

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBQ is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BBQ Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $1.81 above the current price. BBQ currently public float of 8.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBQ was 72.03K shares.

BBQ’s Market Performance

BBQ stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 97.45% and a quarterly performance of 163.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 568.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.36% for BBQ Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.56% for BBQ stocks with a simple moving average of 156.58% for the last 200 days.

BBQ Trading at 71.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares surge +93.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBQ rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +316.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, BBQ Holdings Inc. saw 183.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBQ starting from Bandera Partners LLC, who sale 29,641 shares at the price of $14.91 back on Apr 12. After this action, Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,414,838 shares of BBQ Holdings Inc., valued at $441,876 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the Director of BBQ Holdings Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Kanen David is holding 563,905 shares at $38,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.00 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BBQ Holdings Inc. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 65.00, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ), the company’s capital structure generated 331.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.83. Total debt to assets is 57.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.