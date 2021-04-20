GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STAY, GNMK, LDKB, and PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :GNMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNMK is at 3.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.05, which is -$0.98 below the current price. GNMK currently public float of 68.45M and currently shorts hold a 8.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNMK was 2.98M shares.

GNMK’s Market Performance

GNMK stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.63% and a quarterly performance of 69.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 210.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.55% for GenMark Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for GNMK stocks with a simple moving average of 48.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNMK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GNMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNMK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNMK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GNMK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GNMK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

GNMK Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNMK rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.99. In addition, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. saw 64.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNMK starting from Jensen Tyler, who sale 500 shares at the price of $23.88 back on Mar 18. After this action, Jensen Tyler now owns 211,888 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., valued at $11,940 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Christine, the VP, Assay Development of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., sale 274 shares at $18.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Shaw Christine is holding 102,196 shares at $5,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.44 for the present operating margin

+39.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stands at -10.87. The total capital return value is set at -8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.05. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), the company’s capital structure generated 92.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.05. Total debt to assets is 38.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.