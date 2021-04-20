Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN)?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) went up by 4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that Schnitzer Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :SCHN) Right Now?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCHN is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is -$9.27 below the current price. SCHN currently public float of 25.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCHN was 308.47K shares.

SCHN’s Market Performance

SCHN stocks went up by 4.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.08% and a quarterly performance of 28.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.04% for SCHN stocks with a simple moving average of 57.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCHN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SCHN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

SCHN Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHN rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.87. In addition, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. saw 29.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHN starting from CARTER JOHN D, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $22.24 back on Nov 12. After this action, CARTER JOHN D now owns 90,474 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., valued at $98,212 using the latest closing price.

Saba Peter B, the SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., sale 9,049 shares at $21.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Saba Peter B is holding 53,262 shares at $194,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.48. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), the company’s capital structure generated 36.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.91. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.