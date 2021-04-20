Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s stock price has collected -9.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Wish Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.36. WISH currently public float of 331.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 5.48M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stocks went down by -9.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.68% and a quarterly performance of -50.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for ContextLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.46% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -40.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

WISH Trading at -35.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -9.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -32.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Just Brett, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $19.63 back on Mar 15. After this action, Just Brett now owns 31,757 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $196,260 using the latest closing price.

Bahri Rajat, the Chief Financial Officer of ContextLogic Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Bahri Rajat is holding 836,992 shares at $5,562,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -29.32. The total capital return value is set at -103.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.82. Total debt to assets is 2.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.