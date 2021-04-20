Can Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Remain Competitive?

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/22/21 that Kura Oncology Announces Publication of Tipifarnib Phase 2 Data in Journal of Clinical Oncology

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :KURA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KURA is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.29, which is $14.16 above the current price. KURA currently public float of 60.18M and currently shorts hold a 15.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KURA was 741.05K shares.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA stocks went down by -3.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.48% and a quarterly performance of -18.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Kura Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.02% for KURA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $45 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KURA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for KURA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

KURA Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.03. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc. saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from FORD KATHLEEN, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $29.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, FORD KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of Kura Oncology Inc., valued at $183,951 using the latest closing price.

FORD KATHLEEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Kura Oncology Inc., sale 9,375 shares at $40.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that FORD KATHLEEN is holding 0 shares at $380,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -21.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.17. Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.39. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.49.