Can Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Remain Competitive?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -9.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s stock price has collected -26.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/16/21 that Ault Global Holdings Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX :DPW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPW is at 5.37.

Today, the average trading volume of DPW was 8.83M shares.

DPW’s Market Performance

DPW stocks went down by -26.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.56% and a quarterly performance of -57.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for Ault Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.28% for DPW stocks with a simple moving average of -30.72% for the last 200 days.

DPW Trading at -44.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -37.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPW fell by -26.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Ault Global Holdings Inc. saw -49.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPW starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Dec 30. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 36,600 shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc., valued at $5,311 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Chairman and CEO of Ault Global Holdings Inc., purchase 520 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 35,350 shares at $1,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.67 for the present operating margin

+31.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Global Holdings Inc. stands at -139.87. Equity return is now at value -224.60, with -66.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.