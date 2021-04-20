Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Just Got Our Attention

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/16/21 that Ally Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE :ALLY) Right Now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ally Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.89, which is $6.6 above the current price. ALLY currently public float of 371.48M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLY was 4.31M shares.

ALLY’s Market Performance

ALLY stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of 17.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 212.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Ally Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for ALLY stocks with a simple moving average of 49.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALLY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ALLY Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.36. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from Timmerman Douglas R., who sale 2,917 shares at the price of $47.38 back on Apr 12. After this action, Timmerman Douglas R. now owns 153,161 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $138,207 using the latest closing price.

DEBRUNNER DAVID J, the CAO, Controller of Ally Financial Inc., sale 27,500 shares at $47.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that DEBRUNNER DAVID J is holding 54,335 shares at $1,296,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.