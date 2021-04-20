A Lesson to Learn: Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Hires Project Lead and Purchases 1,000 Mining Machines to Start Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Business

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :BAOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BAOS was 159.77K shares.

BAOS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.73% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.48% for BAOS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.95% for the last 200 days.

BAOS Trading at -16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS fell by -0.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.56 for the present operating margin

+87.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +62.61. The total capital return value is set at 37.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.18.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.80. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.