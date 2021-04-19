We Analyzed the Future Direction of XPeng Inc. (XPEV), Here is What We Found

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.49. The company’s stock price has collected -10.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/17/21 that Autonomous Driving Is Closer Than You Think. But Not Because of Tesla.

Is It Worth Investing in XPeng Inc. (NYSE :XPEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for XPeng Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $335.63, which is $18.92 above the current price. XPEV currently public float of 357.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPEV was 19.89M shares.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPEV stocks went down by -10.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.40% and a quarterly performance of -38.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for XPeng Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for XPEV stocks with a simple moving average of -13.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to XPEV, setting the target price at $54.40 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

XPEV Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -10.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.38. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw -27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.95 for the present operating margin

+4.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -46.75. The total capital return value is set at -19.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.61.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.43. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.