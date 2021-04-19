The Chart for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) went up by 5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.29. The company’s stock price has collected 2.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that A Smart Way to Play the Pet-Care Industry’s Boom

Is It Worth Investing in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ :PETQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETQ is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PetIQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.20, which is $6.24 above the current price. PETQ currently public float of 24.93M and currently shorts hold a 13.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETQ was 286.67K shares.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PETQ stocks went up by 2.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of -2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for PetIQ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.21% for PETQ stocks with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETQ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PETQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETQ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETQ reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PETQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2019.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to PETQ, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

PETQ Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.80. In addition, PetIQ Inc. saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETQ starting from Newland John, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Newland John now owns 76,682 shares of PetIQ Inc., valued at $162,000 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael A, the EVP – Products of PetIQ Inc., sale 11,213 shares at $37.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Smith Michael A is holding 1,085 shares at $423,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.14 for the present operating margin

+17.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc. stands at -9.93. The total capital return value is set at 2.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.00. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), the company’s capital structure generated 147.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.64. Total debt to assets is 50.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.