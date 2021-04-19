Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.56. The company’s stock price has collected -21.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/16/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Dolphin Entertainment, Golden Ocean Group, Energous Corp, Oncolytics Biotech, or Oncternal Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCT is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50. ONCT currently public float of 43.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCT was 1.68M shares.

ONCT’s Market Performance

ONCT stocks went down by -21.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.84% and a quarterly performance of 14.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.86% for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.82% for ONCT stocks with a simple moving average of 53.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ONCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

ONCT Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT fell by -21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. saw 32.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCT starting from CARTER MICHAEL G, who purchase 71,429 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Sep 01. After this action, CARTER MICHAEL G now owns 71,947 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., valued at $150,001 using the latest closing price.

AKER HAZEL M, the Legal Counsel of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., purchase 41,972 shares at $2.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that AKER HAZEL M is holding 46,987 shares at $99,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-519.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stands at -510.37. The total capital return value is set at -27.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.05. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -38.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.14.