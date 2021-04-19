Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that SMASH and Raytheon Technologies Announce Partnership to Help Students in Underrepresented Communities Overcome Barriers in Pursuing STEM Careers

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $88.50, which is $10.56 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 7.31M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.68% and a quarterly performance of 10.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $97 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RTX, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RTX Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.56. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Paliwal Dinesh C, who purchase 9,532 shares at the price of $52.41 back on Oct 29. After this action, Paliwal Dinesh C now owns 19,947 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $499,546 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Thomas A, the Executive Chairman of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, purchase 19,059 shares at $52.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Kennedy Thomas A is holding 362,541 shares at $1,000,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.20 for asset returns.