Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 3 hours ago that J&J vaccine was paused due to fear blood clots could be mistreated

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Johnson & Johnson declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $184.25, which is $23.2 above the current price. JNJ currently public float of 2.61B and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNJ was 8.19M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of 0.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.35% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for JNJ stocks with a simple moving average of 6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to JNJ, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

JNJ Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.31. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Sneed Michael E, who sale 54,662 shares at the price of $152.93 back on Dec 09. After this action, Sneed Michael E now owns 56,079 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $8,359,460 using the latest closing price.

Wengel Kathryn E, the EVP, Chief GSC Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 16,115 shares at $153.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Wengel Kathryn E is holding 58,420 shares at $2,473,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.79 for the present operating margin

+66.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +17.82. The total capital return value is set at 21.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.50. Total debt to assets is 20.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.