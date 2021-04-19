Is Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) a Keeper?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) went down by -10.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected -16.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ :EYES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYES is at 3.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. EYES currently public float of 13.25M and currently shorts hold a 18.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYES was 25.11M shares.

EYES’s Market Performance

EYES stocks went down by -16.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.53% and a quarterly performance of 318.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 374.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.19% for Second Sight Medical Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.36% for EYES stocks with a simple moving average of 183.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYES stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for EYES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYES in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $2 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYES reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for EYES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2015.

EYES Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -47.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +243.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYES fell by -16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +651.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. saw 293.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EYES

The total capital return value is set at -222.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -331.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.