Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected -6.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/05/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, NanoVibronix, GameStop, Uxin, or Norwegian Cruise Line?

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Uxin Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.14. UXIN currently public float of 220.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 12.27M shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went down by -6.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.02% and a quarterly performance of 19.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.17% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2575. In addition, Uxin Limited saw 50.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.13 for the present operating margin

+56.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -83.51. The total capital return value is set at -28.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.54. Equity return is now at value 245.30, with -126.40 for asset returns.

Based on Uxin Limited (UXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 542.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.43. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 410.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.