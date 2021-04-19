Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) went up by 53.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.68. The company’s stock price has collected 5.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Marlin Business Services Corp. Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired by Funds Managed By HPS Investment Partners LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ :MRLN) Right Now?

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 867.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRLN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marlin Business Services Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. MRLN currently public float of 11.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRLN was 38.65K shares.

MRLN’s Market Performance

MRLN stocks went up by 5.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.73% and a quarterly performance of 18.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Marlin Business Services Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.28% for MRLN stocks with a simple moving average of 109.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRLN

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRLN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for MRLN stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2012.

MRLN Trading at 51.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +48.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRLN rose by +63.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Marlin Business Services Corp. saw 16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRLN starting from DEANGELO LAWRENCE J, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $6.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, DEANGELO LAWRENCE J now owns 286,334 shares of Marlin Business Services Corp., valued at $9,492 using the latest closing price.

DEANGELO LAWRENCE J, the Director of Marlin Business Services Corp., purchase 6,437 shares at $6.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that DEANGELO LAWRENCE J is holding 284,934 shares at $43,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marlin Business Services Corp. stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at 2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.14. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.70. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.