Here’s Our Rant About Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price has collected -14.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/16/21 that QuantumScape Targeted By Short Seller

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ :NKLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Nikola Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.71. NKLA currently public float of 144.44M and currently shorts hold a 27.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKLA was 12.93M shares.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA stocks went down by -14.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.01% and a quarterly performance of -48.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Nikola Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.34% for NKLA stocks with a simple moving average of -57.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $24 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to NKLA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

NKLA Trading at -35.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Milton Trevor R., who sale 3,500,000 shares at the price of $13.89 back on Mar 31. After this action, Milton Trevor R. now owns 79,082,045 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $48,615,000 using the latest closing price.

Milton Trevor R., the 10% Owner of Nikola Corporation, sale 552,486 shares at $14.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Milton Trevor R. is holding 82,951,640 shares at $7,999,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Equity return is now at value -49.90, with -47.40 for asset returns.