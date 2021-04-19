Here’s Our Rant About Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) went down by -7.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.22. The company’s stock price has collected -24.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ACST) Right Now?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.25. ACST currently public float of 179.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACST was 29.37M shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

ACST stocks went down by -24.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.47% and a quarterly performance of -35.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Acasti Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.01% for ACST stocks with a simple moving average of -18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACST

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACST reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ACST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

ACST Trading at -43.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -40.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST fell by -24.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5675. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc. saw 25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

The total capital return value is set at -198.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.98.

Based on Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.